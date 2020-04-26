Fast News

Fahrettin Koca ordered the plane to bring back Emrullah Gulusken, 47, and his four children to Turkey from Malmo. (AA)

Turkey has sent an ambulance plane to bring home one of its citizens who was not treated in Sweden although he tested positive for the coronavirus, health minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

Emrullah Gulusken, 47, and his four children will be brought back to Turkey from Malmo.

Gulusken’s daughter, Samira, shared a video on social media about her father’s situation and asked for help.

She said after her father experienced fever and shortness of breath, she called hospitals but did not receive a return call.

Turkey's Embassy in Stockholm and Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) contacted the family and Koca talked to the younger Gulusken.

"After a doctor came home and checked my father, he called the ambulance and asked to be taken to the hospital. After being hospitalised, he was diagnosed with the Covid-19. Despite this, they sent my father back home," she told Anadolu Agency.

Source: AA