Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces on Monday building of two more hospitals with capacity of 1,000 beds each in Istanbul to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A masked man walks across the Galata Bridge in Istanbul during the 2020 global coronavirus pandemic. (AA)

Turkey will build two more hospitals with a capacity of 1,000 beds each in Istanbul to ensure coronavirus and other patients receive proper care.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following a virtual cabinet meeting that each of the hospitals would be on either side of the province divided by the Bosphorus Strait with one side in Europe and the other in Asia.

"We will complete them quickly within 45 days and open them to the service of our people," he added.

He added that Turkish health care system surpassed the "important threshold" of 20,000 daily coronavirus tests.

"We don't have any issues on diagnosis and treatment in our hospitals. Thankfully, we've so far not encountered any significant issues in terms of health services, food and sanitation supplies and public safety," he added.

Erdogan said local officials had begun distribution efforts, adding that the sale of masks is prohibited in the country.

"We have enough mask stock and production plans for all of our citizens until the outbreak ends. As the state, we are determined to provide free masks to all our citizens," he added.

He said that over $221 million has been raised after a National Solidarity Campaign was launched last week.

"We started preparations to deliver aid to 2.3 million households."

