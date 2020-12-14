Fast News

“Turkey will take the necessary steps against this decision, which will inevitably affect our relations in a negative way, and reciprocate in a way and time it sees fit,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry says.

S-400 surface-to-air missile launcher is seen at the ARMY-2019 International Military and Technical Forum in Moscow, Russia on June 25, 2019. (Sefa Karacan / AA)

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has condemned and rejected the US sanctions over Ankara's purchase of S-400 air defence missiles from Russia.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said that Washington’s one-sided sanctions were beyond understanding.

It reiterated that the S-400s would not affect NATO systems.

The ministry called on the US to “turn back as soon as possible from this bad mistake,” adding that Ankara was ready for dialogue and diplomacy.

The sanctions target Turkey’s Presidency of Defence Industries, the country's military procurement agency, its chief Ismail Demir and three other senior officials.

The penalties block any assets the four officials may have in US jurisdictions and bar their entry into the US. They also include a ban on most export licenses, loans and credits to the agency.

READ MORE: Fake news campaign aimed at Turkey S-400 test makes tall claims

Delicate timing

The move comes at a delicate time in relations between Washington and Ankara.

The US had previously left Turkey out of its F-35 stealth fighter development and training programme over the purchase, but had taken no further steps despite persistent warnings from American officials who have long complained about the purchase of the S-400, which they say is incompatible with NATO equipment and a potential threat to allied security.

“The United States made clear to Turkey at the highest levels and on numerous occasions that its purchase of the S-400 system would endanger the security of US military technology and personnel and provide substantial funds to Russia’s defence sector, as well as Russian access to the Turkish armed forces and defence industry,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

“Turkey nevertheless decided to move ahead with the procurement and testing of the S-400, despite the availability of alternative, NATO-interoperable systems to meet its defence requirements,” he said in a statement.

“I urge Turkey to resolve the S-400 problem immediately in coordination with the United States,” he said.

“Turkey is a valued Ally and an important regional security partner for the United States, and we seek to continue our decades-long history of productive defence-sector cooperation by removing the obstacle of Turkey’s S-400 possession as soon as possible.”

Moscow condemns move

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has also condemned the US move.

"This is, of course, another manifestation of an arrogant attitude towards international law, a manifestation of illegitimate, unilateral coercive measures that the United States has been using for many years, already decades, left and right," Lavrov said according to Russian news agencies

Last month, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey was prepared to discuss with the US its “anxiety” over the interoperability of the S-400s and the F-35s. The US reacted cooly to the suggestion and Pompeo shortly thereafter pointedly did not meet with any Turkish government officials on a visit to Istanbul.

Ankara says it was forced to buy the Russian system because the US refused to sell it American-made Patriot missiles. The Turkish government has also pointed to what it considers a double standard, as NATO member Greece uses Russian-made missiles.

READ MORE: Pentagon 'deeply concerned' over reported Turkish S-400 test

Source: TRTWorld and agencies