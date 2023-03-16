Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkic world did not leave Türkiye alone in 'most difficult moment'.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council, is an international organization comprising prominent independent Turkic countries that work together to elevate relations and union among themselves. (AA)

The Turkic world has been among the first to help after the deadly February 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We called for international help. The Turkic world was among the first to help. You did not leave us alone in our most difficult moment," Erdogan said on Thursday at the opening speech of the extraordinary summit of leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

"Our beloved nation will never forget your support," he added.

"We will once again show at the highest level that the Turkic world is of one heart and band together," Erdogan further said.

On February 6, the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa, claiming the lives of nearly 50,000 people.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

READ MORE: Turkish, Kazakh leaders meet ahead of summit in Ankara

Multilateral cooperation and coordination

During the meeting, whose theme is Disaster-Emergency Management and Humanitarian Assistance, the leaders will elaborate on multilateral cooperation and coordination mechanisms in the fight against disasters, and hold consultations on current challenges in the region.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council, is an international organization comprising prominent independent Turkic countries that work together to elevate relations and union among themselves.

Its members are Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, while EU state Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have observer status.

READ MORE: How the Turkic world can become a global alternative energy source

Source: AA