Fast News

The failed coup attempt by FETO members on July 15, 2016 had resulted in the killing of at least 251 people and injuring of nearly 2,200 others.

Police stand on a captured tank on the Bosphorus Bridge, in Istanbul, Turkey following a failed coup attempt on July 16, 2016. (Reuters Archive)

A Turkish court has issued life sentences for some of the nearly 500 defendants, including army generals and pilots, accused of commanding and carrying out a coup attempt in 2016 from an air base near the capital Ankara.

At least 251 people were killed and nearly 2,200 injured in the attempt to overthrow the democratically-elected government on July 15, 2016 when rogue soldiers commandeered warplanes, helicopters and tanks and sought to take control of key state institutions.

The trial has been going on for about 4 years.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies