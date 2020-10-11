Fast News

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is voting for a new leader who will hopefully end 46 years of ethnic division in Cyprus and quell tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

A Turkish-Cypriot voting clerk distributes gloves to voters as a protective measure against the coronavirus, at a polling station in the northern part of Nicosia, the capital of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), during the presidential election on October 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Turkish Cypriots begin voting for a new president tasked with overcoming their deep political chasms with rival Greek Cypriots.

There's hope that the new leader will pave the way for a deal to end 46 years of ethnic division in Cyprus and quell tensions over offshore energy reserves.

Among the top candidates are current President Mustafa Akinci, Tufan Erhurman and Ersin Tatar.

The election in Cyprus’ breakaway north is likely to head into a runoff in a week.

Most opinion polls put Akinci into the second round, against either Tatar or Erhurman.

The first major test for the winner will likely be a meeting hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that will bring together the two sides with Cyprus’ three ‘guarantors’, Greece, Turkey and Britain, to scope out the chances of resuming frozen peace talks.

The Mediterranean island has been divided between a Greek Cypriot south since 1974.

Offshore gas exploration around the island, part of a wider battle for influence in the eastern Mediterranean, has seen tensions soar between Greece and Turkey.

Divided island

Conflict between Cyprus's Greek and Turkish communities began in the 1950s, at a time when the Mediterranean island was struggling to shake off British colonial rule.

Violence between the Greek majority and the Turkish minority escalated after independence in 1960 and led to the deployment of UN peacekeepers four years later.

An Athens-sponsored coup seeking to annex the island to Greece prompted Turkish troops to occupy the island's northern third in 1974, consolidating the ethnic divide.

Turkish Cypriots unilaterally declared their own state in 1983. The self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is only recognised by Turkey.

A UN-patrolled "Green Line" of barbed wire and military posts separates the Turkish Cypriot north from the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus.

Successive UN-backed plans to reunify the island as a bizonal federation have all failed, the most r ecent in Switzerland in July 2017.

Varosha

Varosha, a seaside suburb of the historic eastern city of Famagusta, has become a symbol of the island's division.

The Turkish army has kept the once throbbing beach resort fenced off since its Greek Cypriot residents fled during the invasion.

In 1984, the UN adopted a resolution demanding it come under its control and that its original inhabitants be allowed to return.

But Ankara refused to comply leaving it as a ruined ghost town until Turkish troops restored access on Thursday, to the anger of Greek Cypriots.

The TRNC counts more than 300,000 citizens. Just under 200,000 are registered to vote in Sunday's election.

The breakaway state's economy is heavily dependent on budget support from Ankara.

Although it is nominally part of the European Union, any aid packages from the bloc are subject to veto by the Cyprus government.

The TRNC's private sector is heavily dependent on tourism, with around a million arrivals a year before the coronavirus pandemic hit international travel.

