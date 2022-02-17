Fast News

The high-level Turkish delegation led-by Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin is in Israel to discuss preparations for the expected visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Türkiye in March.

A high-level Turkish delegation has arrived in Israel to meet with Israeli officials ahead of a visit expected next month by Israel’s president to Türkiye.

A Turkish delegation led by Ibrahim Kalin, presidential spokesperson and senior adviser to the president, held meetings with Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz and Eyal Shuiki, the Israeli president's director general, said an Israeli press release.

The statement said that the parties discussed preparations for the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Türkiye, bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as various regional issues.

The Turkish delegation's visit to Israel came a day after a visit to the occupied Palestinian territories, where they met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian officials.

In steps towards a thaw in relations with Israel, Turkish officials have stressed that Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian cause and a two-state solution remains as strong as ever.

The trip comes ahead of an expected visit to Türkiye by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March, as recently announced by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

