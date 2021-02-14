Fast News

Turkey launched the anti-terror Operation Claw-Eagle 2 on Wednesday to prevent the PKK/KCK and other terror groups' efforts to re-establish positions that were used in the past to carry out terror attacks against Turkey.

The region was mostly cleared of the terror group during the "extremely special and critical" operation in the Gara region, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday. (AA)

Turkish forces have killed 48 terrorists, including two senior members, in northern Iraq during Turkey's anti-terror operation that has been completed, Turkey's defence minister said.

Two terrorists were captured and the region was mostly cleared of the terror group during the "extremely special and critical" operation in the Gara region, Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.

"The operation has been completed. Our land and air elements returned to their bases and barracks safely," he said at the operations centre on the border in southeastern Sirnak province.

Operation Claw-Eagle 2

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 on Wednesday in line with its right to self-defence, according to international law, to prevent the PKK/KCK and other terror groups' efforts to re-establish positions they had been using to carry out terror attacks against Turkey.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last June to ensure the safety of Turks and borders by eliminating the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups that often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

