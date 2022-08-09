Fast News

Azad Yandi, codenamed Soro Amed, is among seven terrorists neutralised in an operation by the Turkish forces in Iraq’s Gara region.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and plot terror attacks in Türkiye, across the border. (AA Archive)

Turkish intelligence forces have "neutralised" a so-called senior member of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, security sources said.

Azad Yandi, codenamed Soro Amed, was among seven terrorists neutralised in an operation by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in Iraq’s Gara region, said the sources on Tuesday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Yandi was said to be in charge of logistics for the terror group in Gara, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish military neutralised seven YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria as they attempted to attack and infiltrate Türkiye’s southeastern border through the Mardin province, the National Defense Ministry said.

Additionally, seven more PKK/YPG terrorists were targeted by Turkish soldiers in the Operation Peace Spring and Operation Euphrates Shield zones in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the ministry stated.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Source: AA