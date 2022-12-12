Ankara has carried out three anti-terror operations over the border in northern Syria since 2016 with an aim to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. (AA Archive)

Turkish forces have “neutralised” three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, said the National Defense Ministry.

The terrorists were plotting an attack on the Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Source: AA