The Taliban have asked Ankara for technical assistance to run the Kabul international airport.

Turkish soldiers patrol at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. (AA)

Turkey's military has begun evacuating from Afghanistan, the defence ministry said,

The announcement came shortly after the Taliban asked Ankara for technical help to run Kabul airport but insisted it withdraw its military by the end of August.

US President Joe Biden's administration has agreed to August 31 deadline with the Taliban to pull out foreign troops from the airport.

This has made it difficult for other countries to keep their soldiers at the airport even though there are concerns that thousands of Afghans who want to leave might not be able to do so.

Ankara has all along maintained that it would keep a military presence at Kabul airport only if requested by the Taliban.

Turkey was part of a NATO mission in Afghanistan and still has hundreds of troops at Kabul airport. It has also been involved in the evacuation efforts over the last two weeks.

"After various contacts and evaluating the current situation and conditions, the evacuation of the elements of the (Turkish Armed Forces) has begun," the ministry said.

"The Turkish Armed forces is returning to our homeland's soil with the pride of having accomplished the task it was entrusted with," it added.

Talks with the Taliban on the issue of providing technical support at the airport were ongoing, a Turkish official said.

As many as 1,129 civilian Turkish citizens were evacuated through military aircraft during the process, the ministry said.

Keeping the airport open after foreign forces hand over control is vital not just for Afghanistan to stay connected to the world but also to maintain aid supplies and operations.

Turkey has praised what it described as moderate statements by the Taliban since they captured Kabul on August 15, and has said it is open to engaging with them once a new government is formed.

"We are welcoming the messages from the leaders of the Taliban with cautious optimism for now," Erdogan said in the eastern province of Bitlis on Wednesday.

"Not the Taliban's words but its activities, actions and the steps it will take will determine how the process ahead of us in Afghanistan will be shaped," he added.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday the group sought good ties with Turkey.

Source: Reuters