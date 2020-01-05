Fast News

The deployment follows deals that Libya and Turkey struck in November on maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, and on military co-operation.

urkish soldiers march within the event of the “Turkey Marches with Martyrs” to commemorate the victims of the World War I Battle of Sarikamis, in Kars, Turkey on January 05, 2020. (AHMET IZGI / AA)

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish military units had started moving to Libya to support Fayez al Sarraj's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli.

"Our soldiers' duty there is coordination. They will develop the operation centre there. Our soldiers are gradually going right now," he told CNN Turk broadcaster during an interview.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies