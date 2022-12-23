Fast News

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee of Türkiye slammed his US counterpart over his allegations targeting Türkiye and the president.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee and AK Party Istanbul Deputy Akif Cagatay Kilic has reacted the US senator's accusations against Türkiye. (AA)

Akif Cagatay Kilic, Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, reacted to the allegations of US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez against Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kilic, who is an Istanbul deputy for the AK Party, described Menendez's allegations regarding Ankara's foreign policy, rights policies and domestic politics as "devoid of" international law and facts.

"The whole world knows how Türkiye embraces and supports the oppressed, while people in various parts of the world are being persecuted because of their beliefs, race and languages, while being driven from their homes," Kilic said.

"It is the country that hosts the most refugees in relation to its population. No one can argue with that," he added.

Kilic also responded to Menendez's comments on the 1915 incidents and Greece-Türkiye relations, slamming them as statements made with "purely domestic political motives" and without proper research.

