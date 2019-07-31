In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered condolences to the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, whose brother Bandar bin Abdulaziz al Saud recently died at the age of 96.

Photo shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R). (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late on Wednesday night held a telephone conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, according to Turkey's Presidential Directorate of Communications.

President Erdogan offered condolences to the Saudi King, whose brother Bandar bin Abdulaziz al Saud recently died at the age of 96.

In addition, the two discussed regional developments and bilateral ties between the two countries.

Source: AA