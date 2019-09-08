Turkish and US troops began the first joint ground patrols as part of efforts to establish a safe zone in the east of Euphrates in Syria.

Turkish armed forces and US military conduct ground patrols as part of the first phase of safe zone plan along the Syrian border. (AA)

First joint Turkish-US ground patrols begin Sunday for a planned safe zone east of Euphrates in Syria.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and US Armed Forces initiated the patrols as part of first phase of safe zone plan.

Turkish-flagged six armoured vehicles joined the US military convoy 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) away from Akcakale district of southeastern Sanliurfa province.

The joint forces will proceed to south from Syria''s Tal Abyad and the patrol is expected to continue till noon hours.

On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations centre.

TRT World's Yusuf Erim explains the significance of establishing a safe zone in northern Syria.



A six-member US team arrived in Turkey's southeast on August 12 in preparations for the centre.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the US has sometimes been allied with, over Turkey's objections.

The YPG/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which for more than 30 years has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women, and infants.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies