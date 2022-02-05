Fast News

The president has reported that he and his wife are experiencing mild symptoms and they will continue to work from home.

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The president made the announcement on Saturday via his official Twitter account after appearing via videolink at a tunnel-opening ceremony from Istanbul.

"The results of the Covid-19 test that I had with my wife, after having mild symptoms today, were positive. Thankfully, we are going through a mild one," Erdogan said on Twitter.

"We remain on duty. We will continue our work from home. We hope for your prayers," Erdogan added.

The first lady, Emine Erdogan, replied to his tweet saying "God willing we will shake this infection off together with Mr Tayyip."

The Turkish president received his third vaccine dose in June last year.

Turkiye's battle with Covid

Turkiye requires people to isolate for seven days if they test positive. However if they test negative on the fifth day, they can leave quarantine.

The country has seen record levels of Covid-19 cases in recent days, with 111,157 cases reported by the Health Ministry on Friday.

In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have risen due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The country is also seeing a high number of fatalities due to Covid-19, with 248 deaths reported on Friday, a level not seen since October.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies