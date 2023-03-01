Fast News

Strikes targeted the Sinjar Resistance Units, a militia group in the Kurdish region of Iraq, that is affiliated with both the PKK and the Iranian-backed Hashd al Shaabi.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU. (AA)

A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq has killed two PKK terrorists, the second such action this week, according to Iraqi Kurdish officials.

Both strikes were carried out in the Sinjar district, one of the heartlands of Iraq's non-Muslim Yazidi minority, which endured massacres during the brief but brutal rule of Daesh in 2014.

The strikes targeted the Sinjar Resistance Units, a locally recruited militia affiliated with both the PKK and Hashd al Shaabi, an Iranian-backed militia.

"A Turkish military drone targeted a car carrying a (militia) security official and his bodyguard" in the town of Sinjar, killing both, the counter-terrorism services of the semi-autonomous Kurdish regional government said in a statement.

A similar strike on Monday killed three of the militia's members in their car in the Sinjar region.

On Tuesday, the Turkish intelligence service in northeastern Iraq also captured a PKK/KCK suspect who had carried out 12 terror attacks that killed 60 security personnel.

Türkiye has dozens of military facilities in northern Iraq for use in its operations against the PKK and has repeatedly carried out strikes targeting the terror group in northern Iraq.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the terror group has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies