Fast News

Labour leader Keir Starmer, accompanied by Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar, conveyed his condolences over the devastating disaster and thanked volunteers who were helping in the recovery effort.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar visited the Turkish earthquake relief center in Edinburgh and me with Turkish Consul General Ozgur Yavuzer, who updated them about the ongoing relief efforts. (Twitter / @EdinburgBK)

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader has visited a Turkish earthquake relief center in Edinburgh.

Keir Starmer, accompanied by Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar, conveyed his condolences over the devastating disaster and reiterated his support on Sunday.

"Two weeks on from the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria, the scale of the tragedy and devastation it caused is only now becoming clear," Starmer wrote in a post on Twitter.

During the visit, Turkish Consul General Ozgur Yavuzer informed the Labour Party team of the relief efforts.

"We thank him and the Labour Party for their solidarity," he said on Twitter.

READ MORE: Ugandan schools raise $10,000 for earthquake victims in Türkiye

2 weeks on from the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria, the scale of the tragedy and devastation it caused is only now becoming clear.



Thank you to the volunteers I met today in Scotland, and those across the UK, who are working hard to provide relief for those affected. pic.twitter.com/IaVAQMVv7e — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 19, 2023

Türkiye earthquakes

At least 41,020 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, according to the latest figures from the country’s disaster management agency.

More than 5,800 were also killed in neighbouring Syria bringing the total death toll from both countries to over 46,000.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centred in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

READ MORE: Over 6,000 aftershocks occurred after February 6 Türkiye quakes – AFAD

Sir @Keir_Starmer and @AnasSarwar visited our earthquake relief center in Edinburgh. Consul General Özgür Yavuzer informed them of the relief efforts. Sir Starmer conveying his condolences, reiterated his support. We thank him and the Labour Party for their solidarity. — EdinburghTurkConsGen (@EdinburgBK) February 19, 2023

Source: TRTWorld and agencies