Fast News

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his accompanying delegation oversaw the inspection of a vessel used to ship grain from Ukraine, before heading to the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul.

The inspected ship will depart for Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk. (AA)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has attended inspections at Istanbul Zeyport and the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) overseeing Ukrainian grain exports.

Guterres arrived at Zeytinburnu Kazlicesme Port on Saturday with his inspection team and they set off on the service boat to the ship SSI INVINCIBLE II. However, the UN chief did not participate in the onboard inspection.

The ship, which was inspected in Zeyport, will depart for Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk.

After the inspection team's investigations, Guterres moved to the JCC at the National Defence University.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk and Odessa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month.

A JCC with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first departure on August 1, a total of 26 ships have left Ukrainian ports under the landmark Ankara-brokered deal.

Source: AA