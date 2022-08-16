Fast News

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also visit Istanbul’s Joint Coordination Centre, which is overseeing the export of Ukrainian grain under a Türkiye-brokered deal.

Guterres will also travel to Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa on Friday, a spokesperson says. (AA)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a trilateral meeting in Ukraine’s Lviv this week, a UN spokesperson has said.

Guterres will then travel to Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa on Friday, the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The next day the UN chief will visit Istanbul’s Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), which is overseeing the export of Ukrainian grain under a Türkiye-brokered deal.

“At the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the secretary-general will be in Lviv on Thursday (August 18) to attend a trilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye and the Ukrainian leader,” Guterres’s spokesperson said.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark agreement on July 22 to resume shipments blocked since the start of the fighting between Russia and Ukraine that is now into its sixth month.

The Istanbul JCC is tasked with carrying out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours, and also ensure the safety of sea routes to be used by merchant ships carrying commercial foods items and fertilisers from three Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

Odessa, also on Guterres’s itinerary, is one of the ports from where exports have started. The rest are Chernomorsk and Pivdennyi.

Ankara has coordinated with Moscow and Kiev to open the sea corridor from Ukraine, drawing international praise for its mediator role in a breakthrough that is expected to ease global food shortages as well as inflation.

Since the departure of the first vessel on August 1, a total of 21 ships carrying grain and wheat have left so far Ukrainian ports.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies