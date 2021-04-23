Fast News

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agree to meet one-on-one during the NATO summit in June, according to the White House.

US President Joe Biden (L) meets with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Beylerbeyi Palace in Istanbul, Turkey on November 22, 2014. (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold their first bilateral meeting in June, the White House has said.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the June 14 NATO leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium, and will be used "to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues," the White House said after the leaders held a bilateral telephone call.

The call is the first between Biden and Erdogan since the American president assumed office in January.

Erdogan stressed the importance of resolving issues such as the presence of FETO in the US, Washington's support for PKK/PYD terror groups, the Turkish presidency said.

The two leaders agreed to work together to improve cooperation, it added.

Biden held his first (and much anticipated) phone call with #Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s the official readout from the White House. pic.twitter.com/Vg6uq9042G — Hümeyra Pamuk (@humeyra_pamuk) April 23, 2021

Source: TRTWorld and agencies