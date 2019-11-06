Insight

Nacho Sanchez Amor will take over from Kati Piri, the rapporteur who was almost always at odds with Ankara.

Turkey and the EU's flags (Osman Orsal / Reuters)

Announced by the European Parliament on October 8, Nacho Sanchez Amor will replace Kati Piri as the new rapporteur on Turkey.

Piri's reports were often criticised by Ankara.

Her successor Amor was elected to the EU Parliament in 2019. He is a member of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, the EU’s foreign affairs committee and the delegation of the EU-Turkey joint parliamentary committee.

Nacho Sanchez Amor during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA)

Kati Piri’s rocky tenure as rapporteur to Turkey

Turkey started negotiating its accession to the European Union (EU) as a member state after its application was accepted by the European Economic Community, the predecessor of the EU, in 1987. In addition, Turkey was one of the first countries to become a member of the Council of Europe in 1949.

In December 1999, The Helsinki European Council of December granted the status of candidate country to Turkey. In 2004, the council confirmed that Turkey fulfils the Copenhagen political criteria which are preconditions for opening accession negotiations with Turkey, which started on October 3, 2005 with the adoption of the Negotiation Framework by the Council of the European Union. Afterwards, a 'screening process' was started and all negotiation chapters were completed on October 13, 2006.

In 2007, Germany and France blocked the negotiations, caused strain to the fostering EU-Turkey ties.

(Getty Images)

In 2014, Piri appeared as the Turkey’s new rapporteur. For the next five years, she compiled several reports on Turkey, which drew both criticism and condemnation from Ankara.

Kati Piri (AA)

In 2015, she prepared the most offensive report on Turkey by demanding a stop to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant construction, recognising so-called Armenian 'genocide', pulling back its troops from The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and starting collaboration with Greece and Greek Populated Southern Part of Cyprus.

Piri called the 2016 failed coup attempt a “tragedy” and months later she admitted that they couldn’t absorb what really happened on the night when Turkey's elected government was threatened by a section of rouge soldiers. She regretted the EU was not able to empathise with Turkey.

Piri threatened Turkey when the countdown to the 2017 constitutional referendum was underway, saying that if the country shifted toward a presidential democracy, it would be evaluated as per the Copenhagen Criteria, which defines whether a country is eligible to join the EU or not.

On January 2018, Piri also tried to normalise the US, EU and Turkey recognised terror group the PKK, saying: "For us… the PKK and its variations are not a threat."

The PKK has killed more than 40,000 Turkish people, including civilians, soldiers and children. Although the EU recognises the PKK as a terrorist organisation, Piri claimed: “There are no attacks of PKK in the Netherlands, Belgium or France.”

Again in 2018, Piri said the doors of the EU must be closed to Turkey entirely.

In 2019, Piri visited the supporters of Abdullah Ocalan, the lifelong leader of the PKK, who were demanding his release.

There were several other incidents when Piri either made attempts to demonise Turkey through her reports or completely misrepresented the country's political or security situations.

During her tenure, most of the Turkey-related decisions the EU took were based on Piri's reports and observations.

Can the new EU rapporteur to Turkey mend the relationship?

Soon after his appointment, Amor, the new EU rapporteur to Turkey, highlighted Turkey's importance in the eyes of the European Union.

Although he called Turkey's recent anti-terror operation in northern Syria a “unilateral” move, many experts say Amor seems keen on restoring normalcy between Turkey and the EU.

Amor also underlined that the EU always praised Turkey's acceptance of refugees, which he said was a "shining example" of the EU's principles and values.

He stressed that Turkey has a "complete right" to ask the EU for support in sharing the burden of refugees.

Without naming the PKK/YPG, he also condemning the recent attack on civilians by the terror group. "I have to criticise sharply any attack on any civilian target coming from anywhere in that area," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies