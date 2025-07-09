Israeli strike kills at least five Palestinians sheltering in tents in Gaza
At least five Palestinians were killed, including women and children, and many more injured as Israeli forces bombed tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City on July 8.
July 9, 2025
Israel's relentless attacks killed at least 95 Palestinians across Gaza on the same day.
