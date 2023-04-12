World Share

Italy announces state of emergency over Mediterranean crossings

Italian ministers called a six-month state of emergency on immigration over a 'sharp rise' in migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Government statistics show more than 31,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year. This weekend the Italian coastguard reported it had rescued more than 2,000 people. Lorenzo Castellani from Luiss Guido Carli unpacks what this state of emergency allows the Italian government to do. #Italy #emergency #migrants