Biden in Belfast on anniversary on Good Friday Peace Agreement
US President Joe Biden has arrived in Belfast on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement, which ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. Biden will deliver a speech at Ulster University on Wednesday and is expected to meet political leaders to try and unlock a boycott of the power-sharing assembly. TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #goodfridayagreement
April 12, 2023
