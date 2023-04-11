POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dozens killed in Myanmar after military junta air raid on opposition gathering
World
Dozens killed in Myanmar after military junta air raid on opposition gathering
Military junta has used fighter jets against its own citizens. The ousted elected government says as many as 100 people may have been killed, as they attended an anti-military event in Sagaing. The country has been in turmoil since the 2021 coup. The ruling junta has denied repeated allegations it has committed atrocities against civilians. Claire Herriot has the story. #myanmar
April 11, 2023
