Why Are Crypto Fugitives Hiding Out in the Balkans?

What comes next for one of the world's most wanted fugitives - South Korean Do Kwon, following his arrest in Montenegro? The famous cryptocurrency boss was trying to escape to the United Arab Emirates with fake travel documents but was stopped by police at the Podgorica airport. The South Korean police say he was behind the 42 billion dollars collapse of his company Terraform. Earlier this year the US accused him of organising a multi-billion dollar crypto asset securities fraud. Kwon is wanted in both the United States and South Korea, which are seeking his rapid extradition. Reports say that Singapore as well is preparing a case against him. What will Montenegrin court decide and to which country will he be extradited? Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica where experts warn - the decision will probably be a political one. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp