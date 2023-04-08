POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
02:26
World
One person killed, several people injured in Tel Aviv
At least one person has been killed in what authorities are calling a terror attack in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. The victim, an Italian tourist, was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people at a popular seaside park on Friday night. The attack comes as there has been an escalation in tensions after Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque earlier this week. Israel also launched air strikes against Palestinian groups in Gaza and Lebanon. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more. #israelpalestine
April 8, 2023
