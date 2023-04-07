POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish FM meets with his Russian counterpart Lavrov in Ankara
Russia's Foreign Minister has threatened to abandon a landmark grain deal with Ukraine unless obstacles to Moscow's exports are removed. Sergei Lavrov was speaking during a visit to Ankara where he met his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. When it was extended in March, Russia said it would be valid for only 60 days rather than the 120 days in the original agreement, and will expire next month. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
April 7, 2023
