More than 30 rockets launched into northern Israel from Lebanon
Earlier, the Israeli military accused the Palestinian group Hamas of firing dozens of rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel. Most of the 34 rockets were intercepted. Hamas said it had no information about who fired the missiles. It comes after Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa mosque, triggering violent confrontations with Palestinian worshippers inside. The violence in Jerusalem has also raised fears of a wider escalation. Julide Ayger reports.
April 7, 2023
