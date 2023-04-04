World Share

Bulgaria’s 5th Election in Two Years Ends With No Clear Winner

Bulgarians went to the polls for the fifth time in two years hoping to take the country out of the political deadlock and towards a stable coalition. The centre-right block GERB-SDS, led by Boyko Borrisov came out first with over 26 percent. It's closely followed by former Prime Minister's Kiril Petkov's We Continue the Change-led alliance with nearly 25 percent. The two main blocs have been struggling to form a stable coalition, leading to a deeply fragmented parliament and a string of interim governments. But the pro-Russia Revival party has seen a rise in support and came third in the ballot.