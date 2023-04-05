World Share

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza hours after storming Al Aqsa

What had been constant tension has now erupted into broader violence. Israel launched several air strikes on Gaza, hours after Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa mosque. Palestinian officials say hundreds of worshippers were arrested, and some injured. This is the confrontation at a sacred site that many had feared - as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with Jewish Passover. Melinda Nucifora has more.