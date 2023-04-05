POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza hours after storming Al Aqsa
02:11
World
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza hours after storming Al Aqsa
What had been constant tension has now erupted into broader violence. Israel launched several air strikes on Gaza, hours after Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa mosque. Palestinian officials say hundreds of worshippers were arrested, and some injured. This is the confrontation at a sacred site that many had feared - as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with Jewish Passover. Melinda Nucifora has more.
April 5, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?