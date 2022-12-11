POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'It’s me, the keeper of time'
10:59
World
'It’s me, the keeper of time'
This is a story of a life of personal dedication. Ismail Ulukaya is a shoe designer in the town of Safranbolu who has voluntarily dedicated the last 57 years of his life to the maintenance and preservation of the historical Safranbolu clocktower, the oldest working clocktower in Türkiye. Erected in 1797, the tower is over 225 years old and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Ismail Ulukaya’s dedication to preserving the clocktower while running his own business is truly a story of love and devotion. He is the last person who has the knowledge to maintain this historical clocktower, and he fears not being able to find a replacement. #time #clock #travel
December 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?