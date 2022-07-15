POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
“My City, My Country” tells the story of Goncagul, a young Turkish-Australian woman who fell in love with Istanbul at an early age and realised her dream of moving there in 2014. On the night of July 15, 2016, her love for Istanbul and her country drove her to stand up against the defeated coup attempt, and she put her life on the line to protect what she loved most. Recording her experiences with a mobile phone, Goncagul’s footage offers a glimpse of the horrors she and many others faced during the events of that night — a night which claimed the lives of at least 241 people and injured 2,200 more. #July15 #Istanbul
July 15, 2022
