International Yoruk Turkmen Festival in Antalya

The International Yoruk Turkmen Festival recently took place in Antalya. The festival hosted dancers, singers, shows, food stands and more from diverse ethnic Turkic groups – who speak Turkic languages – from Central, East, North and West Asia, as well as parts of Europe. Visitors showed great interest in learning about and acquainting themselves with the history and traditions of Turkic people, as well as with all aspects of the nomadic culture that is connected to them. #yoruk #turkmen #türkiyefestival