Puppet Master: Art Transcends Time
06:13
World
Puppet Master: Art Transcends Time
Hacivat and Karagoz are two important characters of Turkish-Ottoman theatre history. When Ramadan comes, Karagoz and Hacivat shadow plays become indispensable during Ramadan nights. Cengiz Ozek is a Turkish puppet artist who traveled across the globe and tracked down puppets of different countries. He opened his first exhibition of Karagoz figures at the age of 17 and all the pieces were bought by Netherland's National Museum. Puppet Master keeps the centuries-old Karagoz-Hacivat plays alive by using modern techniques. #PuppetMasters #Karagoz #ShadowPuppetry
April 23, 2022
