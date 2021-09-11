POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A legacy of tea, honouring the past
08:24
World
A legacy of tea, honouring the past
There are many ways in which people honour their ancestors and preserve their legacy. For Ahmet Chic, this means cultivating and maintaining his ancestral home and lands according to the traditions set forth by his parents, and their parents before them. Watch as he takes us through his unique commitment to honouring his family, with the continued cultivation of their historic tea plantations. #BlackTea #Turkey #BlackSea
September 11, 2021
