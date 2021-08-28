POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Woman hosts over 30 refugees in her London home
09:24
World
Woman hosts over 30 refugees in her London home
“I have a lot of space in my house and in my heart and why not take in more people because there is never enough space for the #refugees and asylum seekers who need it.” This is the story of Karina Litvack, whose grandparents survived the #Holocaust. She hosts over 30 refugees in her home. It's an open conversation between the refugee Basel and landlady Karina. Watch the hope-inspiring story from London.
August 28, 2021
