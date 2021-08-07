World Share

Saving the children of Gaza

Occupation airstrikes kill dozens of children in occupied Gaza, often wiping out entire families at a time. The residents of Gaza have turned to taking unorthodox measures to ensure that their families aren’t wiped out, and that someone is left to remember them and bear witness when the worst happens. Watch how the Palestinian parents exchange their children to keep some part of their families alive. #Palestine #ChildrenofGaza #War