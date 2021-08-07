POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saving the children of Gaza
08:24
World
Saving the children of Gaza
Occupation airstrikes kill dozens of children in occupied Gaza, often wiping out entire families at a time. The residents of Gaza have turned to taking unorthodox measures to ensure that their families aren’t wiped out, and that someone is left to remember them and bear witness when the worst happens. Watch how the Palestinian parents exchange their children to keep some part of their families alive. #Palestine #ChildrenofGaza #War
August 7, 2021
