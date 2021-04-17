POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
This is not my secret, it's yours
14:16
World
This is not my secret, it's yours
One in 10 people in France says they are victims of incest, according to a poll conducted by IPSOS. It is defined as sexual relations between two people who are so closely related that marriage between them would be legally prohibited, such as between siblings or stepparents and stepchildren. The #Metooinceste hashtag have sparked thousands of testimonies on Twitter as victims of incest speak up online. This is the story of Prescillia. She is one of the victims who wants her voice heard. #metoo
April 17, 2021
