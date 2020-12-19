POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Once a soldier, but now homeless in Paris
06:32
World
Once a soldier, but now homeless in Paris
Living in a decent home is a basic human right, but having a home is still out of reach for many in Europe’s third-largest economy, France. There are over 300,000 homeless people living in France, and former soldier Michel is one of them. He served his country for years and stood by when it needed him. But he was left to fend for himself during his time of need. #HomelessPeople France and Islam 👉 http://trt.world/1zfs #France #HomelessPeople #FormerSoldiers
December 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?