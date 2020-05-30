POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cadet Aliza: A Class of Her Own
08:18
World
Cadet Aliza: A Class of Her Own
Aliza Gulalai, a 15-year old Pakistani girl from a conservative Pashtun family, stood up against her entire family to live life on her own terms. As a straight-A student, she showed great potential in academics and career achievement, and she chose to enlist in the army. But in a family where hardly any girl ever made it to high school, Aliza had to fight hard for her dreams. Despite their crippling financial situation, her mother has been the only support when it comes to bracing against familial and societal pressure. #Pakistan #women #lifegoals
May 30, 2020
