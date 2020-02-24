POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Yearning of a Kashmiri Mother
04:45
World
Yearning of a Kashmiri Mother
Kashmir is more than a piece of land and conflict. It has been split up among regional countries for more than 70 years, but the Kashmiri people cannot be cut off from each other. As the fate of Kashmir continues to hang in the balance, here is what the conflict has done to a mother and her daughter. This is just one of the millions of Kashmiri mothers who have lived their lives through the conflict. #Kashmir #India #Pakistan
February 24, 2020
