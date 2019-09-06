POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Giggle Doctors: Bringing Joy to Children's Lives
Giggle doctors are actors, entertainers, musicians and magicians, specially trained to work in a hospital or hospice environment and with children with disabilities. Giggle doctors use a combination of magic, music, games and storytelling to bring laughter to the wards and joy to children during their hospital visits. The visits are designed to provide whatever the child needs at the time, whether it’s a joke, a song or simply companionship. Here is the story of one of them. #GiggleDoctors #documentary #DigitalDocumentary
September 6, 2019
