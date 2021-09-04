POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spicy Food Challenge in South Eastern Turkey
08:12
World
Spicy Food Challenge in South Eastern Turkey
If you think Turkish food consists only of kebab and Turkish pizza, then you've missed one of the most diverse cuisines in the world so far! Whether delicious dumplings, vegetable stir-fries or countless types of kebabs, skewers or dishes with grilled fish - Turkey has a huge variety of food options. Today Franziska is going to experience some spicy food in the southern province Sanliurfa. Do you know what Turkish Sanliurfa breakfast is known for? #TurkishCuisine
September 4, 2021
