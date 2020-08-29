World Share

Being a Mom/Nurse: A Story of Self-sacrifice

Everyone talks about how healthcare workers are sacrificing their health in the battle against Covid-19. We watched their struggle in the hospital corridors for months. But the sacrifices don't end once the shift ends. The coronavirus has completely uprooted healthcare workers' personal lives. This documentary follows a nurse who is also a mother for more than 4 months and shows us how she copes with separating from her children while fighting coronavirus. This is a heartbreaking story of self-sacrifice.