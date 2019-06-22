POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Songs of the Black Sea
Songs of the Black Sea
People living in the mountains of the Black Sea region of Turkey sing songs to tell the stories of their life's trials and tribulations and as a means to communicate and share their lives with future generations. This documentary is about an art form that these people have developed as a way to immortalise their life stories, to be sung and remembered through the ages. #Music #Songs #BlackSea #Folklore #Culture #Arts #Mountains #Storytelling
June 22, 2019
