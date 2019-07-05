POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Journey of an Umbilical Cord
The miracle of birth is celebrated everywhere in the world, regardless of culture and religion. Some cultures tend to bury the placenta instead of just throwing away. In Turkey, a baby’s umbilical cord is significant. The umbilical cord is traditionally buried in a place where it is supposed to play a significant part in the child’s future. Some young Turks living in the US city of Boston created a website for parents who want to bury their child’s umbilical cord in specific places. Here is the story of baby Efnan’s umbilical cord from Istanbul to Harvard University and an extraordinary website.
July 5, 2019
