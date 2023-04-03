World Share

Blinken urges Moscow to release Wall Street Journal reporter

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a rare phone call with his Russian counterpart, to demand the immediate release of two Americans held in Moscow. One is a former US marine held for years, and the other, a journalist arrested Thursday. Both are accused of spying. But the Russian foreign minister says Washington should respect the rule of law. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.