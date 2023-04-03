POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish carmaker Togg receives over 177,000 pre-orders
A draw for the first owners of Turkiye's first domestically built fully electric car was held on Wednesday. Turkish carmaker, Togg, has received more than 170,000 pre-orders for its first model T10-X. The firm had announced that the number of deliveries in 2023 would be at 12,000 but after the high demand, it raised that figure to 20,000. The standard range model T10-X starts from around 50, 000 dollars, while the long-range model was priced at about 64, 000 dollars. Togg plans to produce one million vehicles in five different models by 2030 in its 1.2 million square meter facility in Turkiye.
